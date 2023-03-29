East Chambers soccer captain Cristobal Lopez named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

WINNIE, Texas — For the eighth straight year, East Chambers boys soccer has made their way into the playoffs, and for four of those appearances Cristobal Lopez has helped keep the Bucs season alive.



“It’s been a joy and a pleasure to watch him grow these past four years," Bucs head coach Jackie Brown said. "When he came in as a freshman he managed to earn a starting position and for the last four years he’s had helped lead these EC Buccaneer teams to four consecutive playoff appearances and the last three years we’ve advanced to the third round, and including last year, we advanced to the fourth round.”



“I wanted to make it to the third round this senior year at least so I could get third round every year and I’m just proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team,” Cristobal Lopez said.



Cristobal comes from a soccer family. He’s grown up on the field so this final season as a Buccaneer has more value than the ones before.



“Personally, this season has meant the most to me just because it’s my senior year and I’ve been with this group ever since I was 5, 7 years old," Lopez said "It makes me feel excited to see what we could do as a team in my last year and what I can accomplish.”



Cristobal says he tries to be a better player each game but Coach Brown says he’s already one of the best.



“He has a commitment and dedication to the game that’s probably equal to no other and when it comes to practice or games he shows his commitment and dedication and he helps be a leader," Coach Brown said. "He’s been a team captain for the last two years and that’s really kind of helped pay off in the success of these teams.”



Cristobal says he hopes to bring success to another team if he gets the opportunity to play at the collegiate level.



“It’s all I want to do," Lopez said. "I care about the game and I’ll always give it my all no matter what.”