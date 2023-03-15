Snell homers twice in non-conference setback

The Cardinals (13-4) scored their eight runs on 10 hits with just one error, while Mizzou scored 10 runs on 11 hits and an error.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Senior Ryan Snell homered twice, and Lamar University scored five runs in the seventh to rally from an early 7-1 deficit but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals fell short in their bid to defeat their second SEC squad this season.

Missouri won the midweek contest, 10-8, in the first every meeting between the two schools in Columbia. The Cardinals (13-4) scored their eight runs on 10 hits with just one error, while Mizzou scored 10 runs on 11 hits and an error.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 7-1 lead before LU answered back with a five-run seventh to pull within one.

Big Red didn’t hold the momentum for long as Missouri scored one in their half of the seventh and two more in the eighth to reclaim a four-run lead. The Cardinals didn’t quit and had the Tiger fans on the edge of their seats with two in the ninth and the go-ahead run at the plate but Missouri’s bullpen was able to escape further damage.

Seven different Cardinals recorded hits Wednesday behind multi-hit efforts from Snell (3-for-5, 2 home runs, four RBIs, 2 runs scored) and Ben MacNaughton (2-for-3, 1 RBI and a run).

For Snell, the multi-homer game (his second of the season) moves him into first place in the league with his 7th and 8th long balls of the season.

Hunter Hesseltine (0-1) got the start on the mound and pitched 3.0 innings allowing four earned runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He was one of seven pitchers to take the mound for the Red and White.

Missouri countered with Ian Lohse who went 2.0 innings allowing a hit and walking two with a couple of strikeouts before giving way to Logan Lunceford. Lunceford (2-0) pitched 4.0 innings allowing just one earned run on three hits with a couple walks to pick up the win.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first with a three-run first inning. Mizzou collected two hits in the inning and took advantage of a wild pitch to score their three runs.

They managed to tack on another run in their half of the second before the Cardinals answered in the fourth.

Senior Kevin Bermudez forced a full count before taking the sixth pitch he saw from Logan Lunceford over the left field wall. Unfortunately, the Tigers answered with three more runs before the Cardinals could get back on the board.

In the top of the seventh, Big Red exploded for five runs on four hits to steal the momentum and pull within just a run.

The Cardinals led off the seventh with singles from Tanner Wilson and Ethan Ruiz and plated the first run of the inning on a sacrifice fly off MacNaughton’s bat. The Red and White scored two more runs on the very next pitch as Luke Bumpus crushed the first pitch he saw over the left field wall.

Following a walk to Bermudez, the Cardinals sponsored another free ball give away when Snell took the first pitch he saw over the fence. The Tigers answered back with three runs in their next two at-bats but the Cardinals never quit attacking.

Down four in the ninth, MacNaughton walked to lead off the inning. With two outs, Snell dug in and took the second pitch of the at-bat over the wall pulling the Cardinals within two.

Josh Blankenship then singled and Kanin Dodge reached on an error, which allowed the runners to advance to second and third. Kirkland Banks then came to the plate and forced a full count on eight pitches but struck out to end the game.

The Cardinals return to action Friday when they travel to Millington, Tenn., to face St. Louis. The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on the St. Louis campus, had to be moved due to expected cold weather in the area.

The games will take place at the USA Baseball Stadium Complex.