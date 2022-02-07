Six Golden Triangle Track Club members qualify for AAU Junior Olympic Games

AAU Junior Games are held from July 30- Aug. 6 in Greensboro, N.C.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The top six teams from the Regional Qualifier advance to the AAU Junior Olympic Games and four Port Arthur girls have secured their spot in North Carolina.

Golden Triangle Track and Field's Teryn Antione, Khloe Joubert and Laila Booker placed first at the AAU 8U Regional Girls Meet.

The girls ran the 4x100m in 1:03.14.

Golden Triangle Track Club has six kids competing at nationals at the end of the month. 14-year-old Matthew Christian qualified in high jump and 11-year-old Demijah Gorrer qualified in the 100m dash.