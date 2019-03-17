WEST ORANGE, Texas — Silsbee held a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning on Friday when mother nature forced the postponement.

The Tigers' pitching capped off the victory Saturday afternoon with a quality performance from Alex Hardy.

West-Orange Stark did have their chances.

With a runner on third in the fifth inning, the Mustangs make a mistake on the bases and got caught in a pickle which would result in an out.

Later, West Orange-Stark broke through when Myles Craven sent a bullet to left field and then Brennan Gamble brought him in with an RBI-single in the sixth inning.

That would cut the lead to three but that's all the Mustangs would score.

Silsbee added an insurance run in the seventh inning to secure the win and improve to 2-1 in district play and 8-6 on the season.

They host Hamshire-Fannett on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

West Orange-Stark falls to 3-8-2 on the year and will travel to Hardin-Jefferson on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. searching for their first district win.