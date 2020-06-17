SILSBEE, Texas — For Silsbee head coach Randy Smith, the long road to state starts now.

"For us to be where we want to be, we have to win the summer season," Smith said. "I think this football season is going to be won by what people do in the summer."

"We've been working hard and just happy to be back," Senior linebacker Quincy Kelly said. "We made it to the fifth round but I think we'll do better this year."

To be better than last season, the Tigers will need to reach the class 4-A Division II State Championship. Something they've been on the cusp of the past two seasons. But in doing so, they'll have to do it without several key players and a new crop of talent on each side of the ball.

"There's a lot of underclassmen coming back," Kelly said. "We just have to get them ready."

Getting them ready is easier said than done. With strict UIL guidelines and teams across Texas suspending workouts because of COVID-19 concerns, coach Smith is already facing an uphill battle.

"It's a little difficult right now because we're not able to do our full weight room workout," Smith said. "It's going to be interesting to see if we're going to keep going like we're going or if they're going to change protocols."

Despite the challenges, Smith and team are happy to be back after a three month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The kids are excited to be back," Smith said. "Hopefully we can just keep this thing rolling."

