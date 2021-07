Silsbee 12's open Texas East State Softball Tournament with win

Local teams open play at Texas East Tournament

EL CAMPO, Texas — It's a big weekend for the 409 with multiple teams competing in Texas East State Tournaments.

The ladies got things started Friday night in El Campo with Silsbee's 12U All-Stars picking up the only win of the night for Southeast Texas over Columbus, 11-4.

In other action the Spindletop Seniors were blanked in four innings by New Braunfels 16-0, Jasper's Juniors were also shutout by Columbus 10-0 and Ingleside edged the Jasper 10's 5-1.

LITTLE LEAGUE TEXAS EAST STATE TOURNAMENT

Senior

New Braunfels 16 Spindletop 0 Final-4

Saturday 8:00 pm

New Braunfels vs Spindletop

Junior

Columbus 10 Jasper 0 Final-5

Columbus vs Edna, Saturday 6:00 pm

Jasper vs Columbus/Edna loser, Sunday 6:00 pm

Major (12U)

Silsbee 11 Columbus 4 Final

Silsbee vs Ganado, Saturday 8:00 pm

Columbus vs Silsbee/Ganado loser, Sunday 8:00 pm