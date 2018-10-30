The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 30 and one team in particular should have a busy deadline.

After Thursday night’s 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins resulted in receiver Will Fuller tearing his ACL, the Houston Texans brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler over the weekend for a workout. Ultimately, Houston declined to sign Butler.

This will be Texans GM Brian Gaine’s very first trade deadline since being named general manager this past off-season. Texans coach Bill O’Brien was asked on Monday’s press conference the likelihood of the team making a deal before the deadline.

“I think there’s always a chance,” O’Brien said. “I think Brian Gaine and his crew are working really hard and I know, probably just like every team in the league relative to the trade deadline, I’m sure there’s a lot of talking and not a lot of action, but you never know.”

The Texans are in need of a No. 2 receiver to go alongside All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins. They are also in need of a cornerback because of the injuries that have decimated the Texans cornerback group. Kevin Johnson and Kayvon Webster are on injured reserve while Aaron Colvin and Shareece Wright are working their way back from injuries. A name to keep in mind if the Texans do go cornerback is Chris Harris of the Denver Broncos.

Historically, the Texans have been quiet around the trade deadline. However, at 5-3 and possessing first place in the AFC South, the Houston Texans have to realize what’s in front of them as the season goes along. With a Jacksonville loss, yesterday to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts getting their only third win of the season as well as Tennessee Titans just having three wins themselves, the Texans need to Greatly on this momentum.

Gaine did make a splash in free agency signing Tyrann Mathieu, the former safety of the Arizona Cardinals to a one-year prove-it deal. Maybe Gaine will make another splash at the trade deadline and provide Houston with some much-needed depth at the wide receiver and cornerback group.

