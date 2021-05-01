Shaqir O'Neal, Shaq's son, commits to Texas Southern University

Shaqir said his decision to play ball at TSU was to "change the narrative" on historically Black colleges and universities.

HOUSTON — Shaqir O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Fame player Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to playing college basketball at Texas Southern University next season.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard made the announcement Friday night by posting a photo on his Instagram showing him in a TSU jersey.

Shaqir did an interview with Overtime, a sports network, and said his decision to play ball at TSU was to "change the narrative" on historically Black colleges and universities.

Shaqir said his goal is to make it to the league.

"You can expect a lot of buckets," he said in the interview.

CBS Sports reports Shaqir is a three-star player in the high school class of 2021, ranking 275th according to 247Sports' Composite.

Shariq will be the second O'Neal playing in college next season, joining his brother Shareef, who plays for LSU, CBS Sports reported.