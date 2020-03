ORANGE, Texas — With the coronavirus causing cancellations and postponements of sporting events around the world, the Big South Football League marches on in Southeast, Texas.

Game of the Week

GT Seminoles 12 SETX Titans 0

Week 1 Results

Houston Hornets 14 300 Spartans 6

Cen-Tex Dragons 7 Waco Tornadoes 0

Houston Kings 24 EC RedBirds 18