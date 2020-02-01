PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Seven different Seahawk players scored 10 or more points as Lamar State College Port Arthur scored a 129-68 win over CMP Prep in Tuesday's finale of the Seahawks' New Year's Classic.

The Seahawks, now 6-8 for the season, return to Region 14 play Friday, Jan. 3 when they travel to Athens, Texas to play Trinity Valley College at 7 p.m.

The next home game will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 against Kilgore College at the Carl Parker Center. The unusual weekday starting time is because classes haven't resumed at the school.

Sophomores Devaughn Thomas and Ferontay Brooks led the Seahawks with 23 and 20 points, respectively, and freshman Byron Arceneaux added 16, season highs for both Brooks and Arceneaux.

Also for LSCPA, sophomore Darrell Jones and freshman Kanntrell Burney scored 14 points apiece and freshman Terron Brown and sophomore Clarence Miller each scored 10 points.

Thomas scored 22 of his points in the first 8:31 of the game as Lamar State jumped to a 13-0 lead and then carried a 65-29 cushion into halftime.

"It was a feel-good game for us," Lance Madison, LSCPA head coach, said. "We moved the ball pretty good. We shared the ball. I thought we played pretty good basketball."

Thomas, scoring in double figures for the 12th time this season, had a team-high six rebounds, a number also grabbed by Miller and J'Son Brooks.

The Seahawks shot 98 times in the fast-paced game and hit on 55 (56 percent). They grabbed 55 rebounds and had 28 assists while forcing 30 turnovers.