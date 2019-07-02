Another signing day is in the books with a large amount of Southeast Texans getting an opportunity to play in college. Here's a look at reported signings.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2019

BEAUMONT UNITED

Jarvis Ferguson (RPA College, Football)

Anthony Green (Texas-Permian Basin, Football)

Brandarius Howard (Upper Iowa, Football)

Desmond Little (Missouri Valley, Football)

Joshua McKenzie (Palmetto Prep, Football)

Julius Rattler (Texas-Permian Basin, Football)

Robert Thibodeaux (Texas-Permian Basin, Football)

Xzavier Vaughn (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Football)

Zachary Vaughn (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Football)

Jalen Wells (Lamar, Football)

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN

Trenton Cummings (Houston-Downtown, Baseball)

EAST CHAMBERS

Kordell David (Trinity Valley, Football)

Sam Neuman (Trinity Valley, Football)

HARDIN-JEFFERSON

Tunisha Strong (Angelina, Basketball)

KELLY

Peyton Miller (East Texas Baptist, Baseball)

Jordan Patterson (Lamar, Football)

David Ray, Jr. (Concordia, Football)

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE

JoAnna Henry (Coastal Alabama, Softball)

Madison Murdock (Angelina, Softball)

Renna Toomey (Blinn, Softball)

NEWTON

Darwin Barlow (TCU, Football)

Josh Foster (TCU, Football)

Jadrian McGraw (Texas Southern, Football)

Maliak Metoyer (Missouri Valley, Football)

Caiden Walker (SFA, Football)

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL

Malik Blake (Buena Vista, Football)

Vernes Calhoun (Grandview, Football)

Jaquaylen Crook (Missouri Valley, Football)

Jose Fourquet (Missouri Valley, Football)

Rayon Laday (Community Christian of Atlanta, Football)

Kam Ladia (Angelo St., Football)

Lazarus May (Tulsa, Football)

Teajawon Mack (Missouri Valley, Football)

Dajuan McMillian (Iowa Western, Football)

Kenny Pham (Lamar, Football)

Robert Roundtree (Missouri Valley, Football)

Sam Stephens (Mid America Nazarene, Football)

Chris Thomas (Missouri Valley, Football)

Jacob Washington (Kilgore, Football)

Kenneth Washington (Missouri Valley, Football)

SILSBEE

Sterling Herrington (Lamar, Football)

Kevin Lightfoot (Hardin-Simmons, Football)

Aaron Sells (Lamar, Football)

Darshon Turk (Lamar, Football)

Cameron White (East Texas Baptist, Football)

WEST BROOK

Jarek Brooks (Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football)

Daniel Coleman (Kilgore, Football)

Demarcus Coleman (Hardin-Simmons, Football)

Donovan Edwards (Lamar, Football)

L’Ravien Elia (Kilgore, Football)

Cal Fulton (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Baseball)

Darrell Hawkins, Jr. (Sam Houston St., Football)

Jenna Johnson (Navarro, Softball)

Cole McDonnell (Louisiana Tech, Baseball)

Robert McGrue (Mary Hardin-Baylor, Football)

Drew Rawls (Utah, Football)

Deonte Simpson (North Texas, Football)

Tyler Sterling (Incarnate Word, Baseball)

Damon Ward (North Texas, Football)

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Kavyn Cooper (Incarnate Word, Football)

Teshaun Teel (Lamar, Football)