Sabine Pass High School announced Wednesday morning that it will cancel all remaining football games for the 2018 season.

The Port Arthur News reported on September 15 that the Sharks only had 12 players suited out during a 50-0 loss to Hull-Daisetta last in week three.

Schools that will lose a game in District 12-2A Division II include:

Colmesneil

Evadale

Grapeland

Lovelady

West Hardin

Burkeville.

© 2018 KBMT