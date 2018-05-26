You know the town of Kirbyville is going to have an incredible weekend. Even though many people will have Monday off, you also know these Wildcats will be getting ready for revenge. They're one weekend away from the UIL State Tournament.

Will Rice pitched a gem on Friday outside of Lufkin, striking out ten Trojans while tossing a perfect game, eliminating West.

But this is not the end of the road for Kirbyville. Central Heights had a 1-0 lead on Clifton in their series going into Friday night. It would be a rematch between the Wildcats and Blue Devils if the two meet up next weekend for a potential trip to state.

