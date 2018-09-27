BEAUMONT — The Chevron-Phillips Buckner golf tournament scheduled for Friday at the Bayou Din Golf course has been canceled but the Thursday night dinner and party is still going on.

The tournament committee had to make the call with all of the wet weather over the past week.

Numerous corporations have sponsored this event for the past twenty years.

The fundraiser directly supports Buckner Children and Family Services.

The rain cant stop Thursday night's planned kickoff party so if you have tickets, the dinner and auction is still on tonight at the IBEW Local 479 hall in Beaumont.

The union hall is located at 1430 Spindletop Road in Beaumont.

© 2018 KBMT