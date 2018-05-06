WASHINGTON (WUSA9)--Internet sensation Keelan Moxley also known as "Puck Girl" was at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday Night and her reactions throughout the night were amazing!

.@bconnolly8 scores and his biggest fan celebrates accordingly. pic.twitter.com/IZkhBy9o6K — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 5, 2018

You may remember the 6-year-old from a couple months ago when she was trying to get a puck from her favorite player Brett Connolly, but didn't have much luck against the boys in the row that kept taking it before her.

RELATED: 6-year-old Capitals' fan and internet sensation gets royal treatment at Game 5

She later on got the opportunity to not only get a puck, but a meet-and-greet with owner Ted Leonsis, and a signed hockey stick.

Keenlan's reaction was all of us tonight as we cheered on the Caps, and we hope her enthusiasm continues on to Game 5.

