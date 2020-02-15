DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is set to make a pit stop at the Daytona 500.

Trump will find Daytona International Speedway as welcoming as one of his campaign rallies. Trump is the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500, joining George W. Bush in 2004.

Trump flags wave atop row after row of flashy RVs, where Fox News fires up the fanbase on the built-in TVs before they flip the dial to racing.

Trump's dip into sports has received mixed reviews. He was booed at the World Series in Washington but cheered at the Army-Navy game and the national championship game between Clemson and LSU.

He will be warmly received at the Daytona 500. Earlier this week, it was announced Daytona International Speedway officials named Trump the grand marshal, meaning he will deliver the most famous words in auto racing: "Gentlemen, start your engines."

