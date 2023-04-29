Port Neches-Groves High School alumni gets drafted to the Chicago Bears

Roschon Johnson graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2018.

PORT NECHES, Texas — On Sundays, when Southeast Texans gather to root for their favorite NFL teams, some will soon cheer on a Port Neches-Groves High School alumni.

With the 115 overall picks, the Chicago Bears picked Roschon Johnson to add to their offense. Johnson graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2018.

Johnson was an All-American quarterback for Port Neches-Groves. He was the program's all-time leading passer with more than 7,000 yards and the all-time leading rusher with just under 5,000 yards.

The Southeast Texas native graduated high school as an all-state and all-district player.

Johnson was on Pleasure Island Friday night with friends and family watching the draft and waiting to get the special call. The drafts began Thursday, and Johnson received the call Saturday.

The Port Neches-Grove alumni made the switch from quarter back to running back while playing for the University of Texas. He stepped up when the longhorns were running extremely thin at the position.

At the University of Texas, Johnson played in 47 career games and made five starts during his time as a Longhorn. He totaled 23 career rushing touchdowns, rushing for a total of over two thousand yards in his college career.

Johnson opted out of the Alamo Bowl and declared for the 2023 NFL draft in December of 2022. He announced the news on his social media accounts.

The then Texas Longhorn thanked his coaches and teammates.

The Longhorns' No.2 running back rushed for 93 carries for 554 yards and five touchdowns this season. Johnson finished his years in burnt orange with 2,190 yards, 23 touchdowns and 392 carries.

