PORT NECHES, Texas — With the UIL suspending all sanctioned activities until May 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak, there's still no guarantee of a spring season.

For PN-G baseball head coach Scott Carter, hope is still alive at Indian nation.

"The biggest thing for us is to have hope," Carter said. "I think the UIL needs our prayers because to be a decision maker during this process is probably the hardest thing going on in the world right now."

Prior to the UIL suspension, PN-G was finally living up to their preseason hype, winning five of their last seven games.

"We had great chemistry," Carter said. "We thought we were ready to make a run and get back in the playoffs and do something with it."

Though practices and workouts are suspended, that doesn't mean Carter's team won't be ready should they return this season.

"We've given them some workouts at home," Carter said. "Just in case we get the opportunity to play again, we want to be ready."