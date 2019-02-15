BAYTOWN, Texas — Beaumont United's perfect season came to a close in Baytown, as Pearland edged the Shewolves 40-39 in overtime.

After trailing by one at the half and after three quarters, United (35-1) was able to tie things up at 35 to end of regulation.

The deciding points came in the final seconds with the Lady Oilers trailing, 39-37. Macey Braswell hit a floater with under fifteen seconds left on the clock, while drawing a foul. After converting the free throw, Pearland held on for the one point victory.

The loss ends an amazing season for the first-year girls basketball program at Beaumont United.

Pearland advances to the 6A Regional Quarterfinals against the winner of Atascocita and Clear Falls.