Paul McCordic wins 19th Annual PBA Beaumont Southwest Open

BEAUMONT, Texas — Paul McCordic out of Sugar Land won his 10th PBA regional championship after defeating Derek Williams of Groves in the 19th annual PBA Beaumont Southwest Open at Crossroads Bowling Center in Beaumont on Sunday afternoon.
The victory marks the first for McCordic in three years.
PBA Hall of Famer and tournament director Mark Williams finished 7th.
Final Standings:
1. Paul McCordic (Sugar Land, 6-2) 4,984 points
2. Derek Williams (Groves, 7-1) 4,942 points
3. Ron Boroff (Mansfield, 6-2) 4934 points
4. David Scardaville (Houston, 5-3) 4,849 points
5. Rick Minier (Houston, 3-5) 4,637 points
6. Ronnie Sonnier (Silsbee, 3-5) 4,563 points
7. Mark Williams (Beaumont, 2-6) 4,455 points
8. Chris Christopher (Spring, 0-8) 4,255 points