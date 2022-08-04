Hummingbirds begin migrating up north

Hummingbird Central has released its Spring 2022 Hummingbird Migration Map and Sightings and the birds have begun their migration from Mexico and Central America.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is here, and soon we will see hummingbirds in our area.

According to their website, Hummingbirds love nectar, and fly when flowers are more abundant, like in the south right now.

The birds fly low so they can see their food sources and use their tail winds to get to their destinations faster.

Before they start their migration, Hummingbird Central says the birds gain about 25-40% of their weight in order to make the long trek north.

Hummingbird Central relies on witnesses to input their sightings of hummingbirds so they can track them.

There have not been any hummingbird sightings submitted in New York State yet, but they will be here soon when the flowers begin to bloom. Click here to submit your sighting.

You can view their migration on the Hummingbird Central map below.

There are some ways to attract hummingbirds to your garden with flowers and water features, like a bird bath.

Hummingbirds also like to drink nectar, which they get from flowers, like butterfly bushes and milkweed, and feeders. Hummingbird Central has a recipe to make your own nectar. You will need four parts water to one part sugar and mix it together. They recommend to never use red dye or pre-mixed commercial nectar because it may be harmful to hummingbirds.