Former MLB All-Star Jay Bruce purchases Sure-Shot Game Calls

West Brook alum looks to continue the proud tradition built by Sure-Shot Game Calls in Groves

GROVES, Texas — Former Major League All-Star Jay Bruce has purchased a staple in the hunting scene.

The West Brook alum is now the sole owner of Sure-Shot Game Calls located in Groves.

Sure-Shot is one of the oldest game call companies in the world, and is already developing new products for next year.

Bruce, who spent fourteen years playing professional baseball said, "Sure-Shot has been part of the fabric of the hunting community of Southeast Texas for more than sixty years, and I'm really excited to become part of the brand's legacy."