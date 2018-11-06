A Southeast Texas fisherman likely has a great story to tell after catching a tagged redfish that could win someone a truck and boat combo.

The tagged redfish was one of five released in Lake Sabine on May 25, 2018, as part of the Coastal Conservation Association of Texas' 29th Annual State of Texas Anglers' Rodeo, also known as the STAR fishing tournament.

The unidentified fisherman caught the fish over this past weekend while fishing from the banks of Pleasure Island according to Bill Kinney, director of the STAR Tournament.

The fisherman, who had not entered the tournament and was therefore not eligible to win, released the tagged fish according to Kinney.

The fisherman will will likely enter the contest and come back to try to re-catch the tagged fish according to Kinney.

The tournament, which lasts more than 100 days, has been running since Saturday, March 26, 2018, and will end at 5 p.m. on Labor Day, September 3, 2018.

The CCA released 60 tagged redfish aling the 600 mile Texas Gulf Coast from Sabine Lake to South Padre Island and the first five tagged fish caught will net the winner a 2018 Ford F-150 "Texas Edition," a 23' Haynie BigFoot boat rigged with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and a Coastline trailer.

The next five tagged fish will earn lucky fishermen a 23' Haynie BigFoot boat with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailer.

Two Southeast Texas fishermen won a truck, boat and trailer last year with fish caught along the upper gulf coast according to Kinney.

