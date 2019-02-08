ORANGE, Texas — Gone fishing?

Lamar State College Orange's first-ever fishing club launched this week as anglers signed with the school.

The signing kicks off the club's inaugural season, LSCO's director of marketing and public information Amy Moore said in a news release.

The anglers are all Orange County residents, the school said. Brett Fregia, Dagan Leger, Jack Tindel III, Melvin Kohn and Trace Moore made history in establishing the club Friday, August 2 at the Shahan Events Center. The anglers and their families as well as LSCO faculty and staff attended the ceremony.

“I’m so excited about what you’re doing,” LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson said to the anglers. “You are the first. There may be others and that’s wonderful but you’ll always be the first. This means a great deal to our community.”

All anglers must be full-time students and maintain a 2.0 GPA or above, the school said. The club's charter states it was created "to educate anglers and develop angling skills with an emphasis on bass fishing, to promote sportsmanship through competition and fellowship, to encourage stewardship of natural resources and to participate in community service."

Dr. Johnson said his goal for the new LSCO club is for them to win a national championship. The club plans to compete in B.A.S.S., Fishing League Worldwide and Association of Collegiate Anglers Boats US tournaments.

