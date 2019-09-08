Editor's note: The above video aired March 29.

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to tip-toe through the tulips next spring!

Texas-Tulips is opening a tulip field off FM 775 in La Vernia, just minutes south from downtown San Antonio.

According to a Facebook post from Texas-Tulips, the tulip field is expected to open in Spring 2020. The field is their second in Texas; a tulip field in Dallas opened in 2015.

The Dallas tulip field has become a hotspot for professional photographers and amateur Instagrammers alike. Texas-Tulips charges a $5.00 entrance fee per person.

Texas-Tulips says more information will be announced through their website, texas-tulips.com, and on Instagram.