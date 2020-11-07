Orangefield's Emma Humplik goes viral for crushing homeruns

Humplik's batting practice session has been viewed over five million times

BEAUMONT, Texas — Every high school athlete always wants to be at the top of his or her game. But what one senior from Orangefield did during her batting practice routine has everyone talking.

"It kind of overwhelmed me a little bit," Emma Humplik said. "I was watching Netflix on my phone and my phone kept blowing up."

Blowing up might be an understatement. A couple of days after Humplik posted a video of herself hitting bomb after bomb, the video went viral with over five million views on Twitter and caught the attention of several athletes and media outlets.

THAT is a gorgeous swing. https://t.co/XNiW5tDFc8 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) July 10, 2020

"I was very shocked," Humplik said. "It's just neat to see your hard work get shown out there."

Though Humplik appreciates the attention her video has received, the Southeast Texas Coaches Association Player of the Year says she owes a lot to her hitting coach, Jeremy Green.