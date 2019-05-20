BEAUMONT, Texas — The Orangefield Bobcats were eliminated from the Regional Quarterfinals after falling to Pollok Central in game three, 11-9.

The Bobcats claimed game two, 2-0 to set up game three Saturday night.

The Bobcats took an early lead in game two after Kadeon Evans singled to right, driving in Jacob Harvey. Gunner Jones would later double to right field to bring Evans home and give the Bobcats the early lead, 2-0.

Tomlinson was the winning pitcher for the Bobcats after giving up four hits on no runs.