BEAUMONT, Texas — Prior to the UIL suspending games and contests til May 4, the Lady Bobcats were already in mid-season form at 18-2.

"We dropped two in Jasper but started playing well again," Orangefield head coach Rebekah Ragsdale said. "We found ourselves down in quite a few games so they got the name comeback cats."

The Lady Bobcats were preparing for they're district game against Anahuac when they found out that their season was likely to be postponed.

"It was a big district game for us so it was something we had to talk about," Ragsdale said." They needed to know the reality that it was potentially their last game."

No matter how this season plays out, Ragsdale knows her team will be able to overcome any adversities.

"High school kids are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for," Ragsdale said. "No matter what happens at the end of this, they'll be better for it."