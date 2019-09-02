ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Orangefield is headed to the playoffs as the 3rd place representative out of District 22-3A after a 86-57 thumping of Hardin Friday night.

Kaiden DuBose filled it up with 17 points, while Kaiden Prejean finished with 16. Big man Valentin Catt had another solid night as well, collecting 12 points and nine rebounds along with six blocks.

Tyrone Waggoner set Orangefield's season record for assists with 145 while Catt's six rejections added to his school record, finishing the regular season with 142. The previous Bobcat record was 91.

Hardin will also advance to the postseason as 22-3A's fourth seed.