Decades ago, golfer Larry Martin made the switch from clubs and balls to simply discs. "I have baskets instead of holes, and I throw it instead of hit it," said Martin.

He's not only a veteran on the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) but he's also the designer of the Nazz, an 18-hole, or should we say basket disc golf course located where Adams Bayou meets with MLK Drive in Orange.

Every hole on his course is a par three. Tanner Girouard is a rising phenom on the tour that plays all over the country. "For me I started ball golf when I was younger, and I played for probably 18 years and I just got into disc golf the last three years and it's totally different, you get to throw with your hand and the physics and everything is just completely different," said Girouard.



His best round with a disc is a 39, that's 15-under, but not everyone is as dominant as him. Not everyone has a disc golf course right down the road either.

According to Ben 'Kanobi' Cassell, Martin's friend, once the Nazz was built, everyone started coming. "Larry had a dream, he wanted a course, he wanted a PDGA professional tournament and he worked real hard and diligent and he got it taken care of," said Cassell.

His 18-tee boxes, fairways, and baskets are tucked away in the woods, wrapped around his church, and ready for this weekend's Battle on the Border. Just like ball golf, there are caddies, bags, and etiquette terms. "Most of the people want to call it frisbee golf, because that's where it comes from, it derives from that but it it not a frisbee. It's different than frisbees, it throws different distances than frisbees do," said Martin.

Don't forget that the next time you pass the course on Pleasure Island, near Klein Park, or along FM 3247 in Orange County.

