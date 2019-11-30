BEAUMONT, Texas — After six out of our nine Southeast Texas high school football teams were eliminated from the area round of the playoffs last week, only three were left standing.

Now, only two remain.

West Orange-Stark (4A-DII) moves forward after eliminating Bellville, 24-14, while Silsbee (4A-DII)advances to play the Mustangs in a rematch of last year's State Quarterfinals after defeating Giddings, 35-14.

In a bit of a shocker, the two-time defending state champion Newton Eagles (3A-DII), were eliminated after falling to Daingerfield, 30-26.