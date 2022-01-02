Wednesday Winter Olympics livestreams: Nathan Chen looks to complete redemption

American Nathan Chen is one free skate performance away from erasing the disappointment of the 2018 Olympics. And women’s snowboard halfpipe crowns its champion.

BEIJING, China — Coming off his record-setting short program, American Nathan Chen attempts to complete his redemption from 2018 and sew up an Olympic gold medal in the men’s figure skating free skate Wednesday.

The final will be held in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, where Chloe Kim is the defending gold medalist. On the slopes, it will be the second and final run of women’s slalom in the wee hours of the morning while the men take on alpine combined Wednesday night.

It’s a U.S. vs. Russia two-fer in curling. The 2018 gold medal team led by John Shuster opens its title defense against ROC in the morning. The U.S. women’s team takes on the Russians in the evening.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Wednesday and 3:00 a.m. ET Thursday, but weather and COVID-19 restrictions could lead to schedule changes. All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin