US water polo captain Jesse Smith to miss Opening Ceremony

TOKIO, Wash. — U.S. men's water polo captain Jesse Smith will miss the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after the USOPC limited how many players from his team could participate in the festivities.

Olympic water polo rosters consist of 12 players and an alternate who can be activated before any match. The 38-year-old Smith is the alternate for the United States' opening match against Japan on Sunday because it doesn't need as many center defenders against the host country.

Smith wrote on Twitter on Friday that the team was told it could have 12 credentialed athletes walk in the ceremony. A message was left by the Associated Press seeking comment from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

I was nominated to be the male flag bearer for @teamusa. I did not win- congrats to Eddie! Things took a swift turn upon arrival in Tokyo when I found out I would not be able to walk in opening ceremonies at all. @usawp has a 12 +1 person rotating roster and even though (1/3) — Jesse Smith (@gosmithnow) July 23, 2021

“I would love to go to the Opening Ceremonies. It didn't work out. We weren't able to figure out a way,” Smith said during an afternoon new conference. “But fortunately, that happened to me. This is my fifth games. I've walked before. I would love for my kids to be able to see me on TV and see my teammates, and so they're going to go and I'll be cheering them on from the village. I think there's other athletes that are in that situation as well."

Smith is playing in his fifth Olympics, matching Tony Azevedo for most Olympic teams for a U.S. water polo athlete, and he said Tokyo will be his last one. He was under consideration to serve as the male U.S. flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony before that honor went to baseball player Eddy Alvarez.

The 6-foot-4 Smith, who played in college at Pepperdine, won silver at the 2008 Beijing Games, the last time the U.S. won a medal in the tournament.

While Smith said the team had moved on from the situation, coach Dejan Udovicic said he felt Smith should be able to participate.