Tokyo Olympics livestreams, Saturday, July 24: First swimming medals and critical game for US soccer

TOKYO, Japan — It’s the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, and everything from gymnastics to swimming to handball and field hockey is being livestreamed.
Among the big events happening Saturday are the conclusion of men’s gymnastics qualifications in the morning and the start of women’s qualifications in the evening; the U.S. women in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball; the first medals in swimming; USA vs. New Zealand in a now-pivotal game for the Americans following their 3-0 loss to Sweden; and beach volleyball with two U.S. teams in action.
Below are links to some of the bigger events and Team USA competitions happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday., which spans both Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday morning in Japan. For a complete list of livestreams, visit nbcolympics.com and click “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
9:00am ET: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1
1:30pm ET: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime Coverage
11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
1:00am ET: Women's Water Polo, Japan vs. USA
1:30am ET: Softball, USA vs. Mexico
4:30am ET: Women's Soccer, Sweden vs. Australia
4:55am ET: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. France
6:00am ET: Swimming, Heats: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle 100m Breaststroke and Women's 100m Butterfly, 400m IM and 4x100m Freestyle Relay
7:30am ET: Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA
7:30am ET: (Telemundo) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA
8:00am ET: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Mongolia vs. USA
6:00pm ET: (USA) Women's Soccer, New Zealand vs. USA (Replay)
6:00pm ET: Surfing, Men's Round 1, Heats 1-5
7:30pm ET: Rowing, Men's and women's eight heats; single sculls semis E-F; and pair, quad sculls & lightweight double sculls
7:30pm ET: Skateboarding, Men's Street qualifying heats
8:45am ET: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. France
9:00pm ET: Softball, Australia vs. USA
9:20pm ET: Surfing, Women's Round 1, Heats 1-5
9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals: Men's 400m IM, 400m Freestyle, Women's 400m IM and Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay; Semifinals in Women's 100m Butterfly and Men's 100m Breaststroke
10:05pm ET: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina
10:15pm ET: Shooting, Women's Air Pistol Final
11:25pm ET: Skateboarding, Men's Street Finals