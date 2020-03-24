BEAUMONT, Texas — Tuesday morning, the International Olympic Committee announced the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will be delayed until 2021.

Among athletes directly affected is Port Arthur Memorial graduate Inika McPherson. The 33-year-old is an Olympic hopeful once again after qualifying in 2016.

This morning, McPherson gave her thoughts to 409Sports Director Ashly Elam about the decision.

"I am thankful for this decision, especially when it comes to the health of the athletes and everyone’s family.

Although it will be a financial strain on many elite athletes including myself with not many competitions for the remainder of the year, I believe it was the best decision.

My condolences goes out to all the family and friends that have been affected by the Coronavirus. To all the athletes, keep God first, stay positive, stay strong, and be prepared for the opportunity when it presents itself."

Last July the Port Arthur native won the silver medal at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

