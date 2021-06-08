Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.
The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.
Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
8:00am ET: NBC Daytime Part 1
12:00pm ET: NBC Daytime Part 2
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime
1:30am ET Sunday: NBC Prime Plus
12:30am ET: Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
12:40am ET: Water Polo, Women's Bronze Medal Game
1:00am ET: Boxing, men's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's flyweight and women's welterweight gold medal bouts
2:00am ET: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Final
2:15am ET: Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match
2:30am ET: Track Cycling, Men's madison final; women's sprint R2 with repechage and quarterfinals; and men's keirin R1 w/ rep
4:00am ET: Handball, Men's Bronze Medal Game
5:45am ET: Wrestling, repechage and medal matches in men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (50kg)
6:00am ET: Baseball, Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Japan
6:00am ET: Equestrian, Jumping Team Final
6:00am ET: Track and Field, Session 19
6:30am ET: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Laser-Run Combined
6:35am ET: Track and Field, Women's High Jump Final
6:45am ET: Track and Field, Women's 10,000m Final
7:00am ET: Men’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game
7:00am ET: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
7:30am ET: Soccer, Men's Gold Medal Match
7:40am ET: Track and Field, Men's 1,500m Final
8:00am ET: Handball, Men's Gold Medal Game
8:00pm ET: Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
8:30am ET: Track and Field, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
8:50am ET: Track and Field, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
10:00am ET: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, men's and women's Kayak four 500m, men's Canoe single 1000m and women's Canoe double 500m finals
9:00pm ET: Track Cycling, Women's omnium w/ scratch, tempo, elim, pts races; women's sprint SF & final; & men's keirin R2, R3 & final
10:00pm ET: Handball, Women's Bronze Medal Game