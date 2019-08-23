DENVER —

Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is off the market.

The Olympic gold medalist and Vail resident announced her engagement to New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban on Friday afternoon.

Since this is 2019, the pair took to Instagram in separate but different posts.

“You’re locked down,” Vonn said. “So you can’t text him or call him anymore, ladies.”

For what it's worth, Subban joked his fiancee was on the offensive, and he liked that.

In his video, Subban wrote a song with made-up words and later sang Beyonce to his fiancee (which rhymes).

The pair started dating early last year, and have gushed about each other on social media (and more importantly, had a sense of humor ... which is good because it means they aren't THAT couple you follow on Facebook).

Here they are showing the difference between Instagram and reality (it hits hard).

Swipe to see who wore it better!

It’s worth mentioning that even though Lindsey Vonn is retired, neither she nor her fiance skip leg day.

Here they are loving Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just like the rest of us:

Congratulations to the happy couple!

