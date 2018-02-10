AUSTIN — For the Texas Longhorns, it’s one of those weeks in which nothing needs to be said.

“This game has a rich tradition," said Texas quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, at a press conference Tuesday morning. He was speaking ahead of the Red River Rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners. He led the Longhorns back from a 20-0 deficit one year ago against the Sooners. It was a game the University of Texas lost, 29-24.

“I’ll always rewatch our game from last year," said Ehlinger. The Longhorns' sophomore quarterback said last year’s Red River Rivalry was “eye opening” when comparing how he played then to now.

But, one thing will remain the same for Ehlinger about this game.

“I love coming out of the tunnel in enemy territory” and running out of harms way to the 50 yard line inside of the Cotton Bowl away from that end zone full of Sooner fans.

It’s traditions like that which make this game so unique and special. The 113th edition will be as intense as the first one played at the State Fair in 1929.

Texas hasn’t won this game since 2015.

“Any time you lose that game it’s tough," said Texas fullback, Andrew Beck.

The Horns and Sooners head to Dallas streaking. University of Oklahoma is 5-0 while the Longhorns have won four straight games.

“All I want is to wear the Golden Hat, but it probably doesn’t fit," said Texas receiver, L.J. Humphrey.

That Golden Hat trophy is a thing of beauty.

But, if history is any indication, the odds are in the Sooners’ favor to win. Since 2000, when both teams have entered this game ranked, OU has won 9 of those 12 games.

© 2018 KVUE-TV