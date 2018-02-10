Coming into Week 4, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had thrown three interceptions on the opposing side of the field, the second-most in the NFL behind Case Keenum’s four.

While Watson extended his streak of games with an interception to start the season with four against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, it was not in enemy territory and ultimately costing Houston good field position and a chance for points. The line of scrimmage was the Houston 35-yard line, and cornerback Pierre Desir snatched the takeaway at the Texans’ 46 yard-line for a 1-yard return.

Coach Bill O’Brien sees the improvement of his second-year signal caller in this area of the game.

“I think two of them, not including yesterday’s, he’s trying to make a play down the field,” said O’Brien. “It’s a shot type of play and it just hasn’t worked out. Adoree Jackson made a great play on the one in Tennessee and the Patriots [Stephon Gillmore], they made a great play on that play, too.

Part of it is that, too. He’s just trying to make a play down the field and it just hasn’t worked out. Yesterday’s was kind of a tough situation based on the coverage and what it was and how the defender played it.”

Regardless of who made great plays or whose fortune didn’t manifest, the interception to Desir was different from the interceptions in the end zone that cost Houston anywhere between nine to 21 points in their first three losses of a combined 15 points.

“I think he’s really doing a good job of taking care of the ball,” said O’Brien. “Interceptions are going to happen. That’s part of the game and he’s doing a good job of taking care of the ball and kind of moving on from it when it does happen.”

If Watson masters the ability to live for another down and manage great field position, as he did against the Colts, combined with his already existent penchant for big plays, the Texans offense could border on the invincible.

