Texans season ends with 41-38 loss to Titans on last-second field goal

HOUSTON — Derrick Henry reached 2,000 yards rushing by running for a career-high 250 yards and Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field as time expired lifted the Tennessee Titans to a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday to give them the AFC South title.

The Titans (11-5) then drove down the field quickly thanks to a 52-yard reception by A.J. Brown and got the win when Sloman’s kick bounced off the right upright and through the uprights for the field goal.