Will C.J. Stroud start against the Colts?

The No. 2 overall pick was listed as questionable Friday, but was left off the team's inactive list on Sunday before the game.

HOUSTON — It's a matchup Houston Texans fans have been looking forward to ever since the draft: C.J. Stroud vs. Anthony Richardson. Both quarterbacks were among the top five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Friday's injury report, Stroud, the second overall pick in the NFL draft, was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury, along with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) ahead of the matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Before the game on Sunday however, Stroud was left off the team's list of inactive players. Notably, Tunsil will not play.

The team's top two safeties, Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip), will also not play on Sunday.

This comes after a rough week one when the Baltimore Ravens took down the Texans, 25-9. Stroud's career got off to an odd start that game when he caught his own pass that was deflected into the air on his first attempt.

Pitre left the season opener with a chest injury and Ward was already inactive with his hip injury.

