HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have promoted defensive live coach Anthony Weaver to their defensive coordinator position, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news citing league sources. Weaver will take over the role from Romeo Crennel.

Weaver has spent the last three seasons coaching the Texans defensive line.

Before joining the Texans, Weaver spent two years as the defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. In 2013, he served as the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Before his coaching career, Weaver played seven seasons as a defensive end, spending four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2002-05) and three with the Texans (2006-08).

Weaver was drafted in the second round by Baltimore in 2002. He played in 103 career regular season games, with 260 tackles, 15.5 sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

The defensive lineman is a native of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He was a four-year starter at Notre Dame where he was named an All-American.

Crennel has spent six seasons with the Texans. The past two years, he has served as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator. The season before that, he served as assistant head coach/defense while Mike Vrabel served as defensive coordinator.

Prior to Vrabel’s promotion, Crennel served as the defensive coordinator without the assistant head coach title.

The 2019-20 season was Crennel’s 37th year coaching in the NFL. In his career he has been a part of 17 playoff appearances including 13 division crowns, six conference titles.

He has also won five out of six Super Bowls he has coached in with the New York Giants and the New England Patriots.

The Texans ranked 28th in total defensive, 29th against the pass, 25th against the run and 19th in points given up in the 2019 regular season.

The Texans season ended following a come from behind win to the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31, in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The Texans led 24-0 in the second quarter before the Chiefs roared back to take the lead before halftime.

The Chiefs scored seven straight touchdowns during their comeback.

