HOUSTON - The Houston Texans picked up their 8th-straight win Monday night with a 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans are now 8-3. The Titans fall to 5-6.

It was an emotional evening as the team honored owner Bob McNair, who died Friday at age 81.

The Texans wore stickers with the initials "RCM" on their helmets to honor McNair.

The same "RCM" logo was also painted on the field.

Coaches and staff wore red ribbons "as a symbol of Mr. McNair's courageous spirit and to celebrate his legacy."

#Texans coaches and staff to wear a red ribbon during tonight's game as a symbol of Mr. McNair's courageous spirit and to celebrate his legacy.



Follow below for updates throughout the game:

4TH QUARTER

8 STRAIGHT! The Texans pick up their 8th-consecutive win this season.

The Houston defense is on fire tonight with six sacks and counting.

With 6.0 sacks vs. Tennessee, the #Texans defense has recorded at least 5.0 sacks in back-to-back games of the same season for the first time in franchise history #TENvsHOU pic.twitter.com/iLgYCcJjKL — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2018

8:20 left - Deshaun Watson finds Demaryius Thomas again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown. Houston extends its lead to 34-17 over Tennessee.

12:23 left - The Texans get a big defensive stop on third down thanks to a J.J. Watt sack.

J.J. Watt tonight: 9 tackles (6 solo), 1.5 sacks, TFL, FF, 2 QB hits #Texans — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 27, 2018

3RD QUARTER

DeAndre Hopkins now has more than 1,000 yards on the season. Going into the 4th quarter, he has five receptions for 74 yards tonight.

0:22 left - Marcus Mariota finds a wide-open Corey Davis for the 48-yard touchdown. Texans still lead 27-17.

4:59 left - Christian Covington with another sack! He has 2.5 so far tonight.

#KHOU #Texans Now 4 sacks for Texans defense. Covington gets another Mariota sack. 2 1/2 sacks on the night for Christian .1/2 for JJ tonight and 1 sack for Whitney — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 27, 2018

8:53 left - A Texans field goal keeps the Texans rolling. Houston leads Tennessee 27-10.

2ND QUARTER

1:03 left - J.J. Watt records a tackle for loss on third down.

#KHOU #Texans JJ Watt with the TFL and 4th and 34 for Tennessee ....plenty of time left with :55 sec — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 27, 2018

1:14 left - Christian Covington with another sack!

6:03 left - Christian Covington comes up with the sack of Marcus Mariota on third down.

9:36 left - Lamar Miller goes 97 yards for a touchdown! Houston extends its lead to 21-10 over Tennessee.

9:42 left - The Texans stuff Luke Stocker for no gain on fourth down at the 3-yard line.

14:53 left - Deshaun Watson runs 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. The Texans take the lead 14-10.

#KHOU #Texans Watson runs 15 yds for the score .. around left end ...nice lead block by Ryan Griffin ... Houston goes up 14-10 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 27, 2018

1ST QUARTER

5:21 left - Deshaun Watson hits Demaryius Thomas for a 12-yard touchdown. Texans get on the board, still trail 10-7.

#KHOU #Texans RB Lamar Miller has come to play tonight .... big runs on this drive .. capped off by a nice pitch & catch Watson to Thomas. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 27, 2018

With a 12-yard touchdown strike to WR Demaryius Thomas in the first quarter vs. Tennessee, #Texans QB @DeshaunWatson tied Matt Schaub for the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass (16) in franchise history #TENvsHOU pic.twitter.com/6Oome2C3a0 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2018

#Texans RB Lamar Miller’s 97-yard touchdown run vs. Tennessee is the longest run in franchise history. It also marks the longest run in the NFL since Lamar Miller’s 97-yard touchdown run in Week 17 of the 2014 season as a member of the Miami Dolphins #TENvsHOU — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2018

9:31 left - Marcus Mariota finds Jonnu Smith who runs the ball 61 yards up the middle of the field for a touchdown. Ryan Succop makes the extra point. Titans lead the Texans 10-0.

11:50 left - Titans get on the board first with Ryan Succop's 31-yard field goal. They lead 3-0 a little more than 3 minutes into the first quarter.

#KHOU #Texans fall behind early on a 31 yd field goal by #Titans Ryan Succop 3-0 Tennessee with 11:47 in the 1st ... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 27, 2018

PREGAME

7:13 p.m. - The Texas A&M Singing Cadets perform "Amazing Grace" to honor the life and legacy of Bob McNair on the field before the game.

“Amazing Grace” performed by the Texas A&M Singing Cadets in honor of the late #Texans founder Bob McNair. Very special moment pic.twitter.com/Vdtm9U7xFd — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 27, 2018

6:54 p.m. - Two of Houston's all-time best receivers -- Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins share a huge on the field before the game.

6:42 p.m. - Tonight's game features a sibling rivalry! Texans tight ends coach Tim Kelly and Titans tackle Dennis Kelly will face off for the seventh time in their NFL careers.

Tonight the Kelly brothers - #Texans Tight Ends Coach Tim Kelly and Titans T Dennis Kelly – will face off for the seventh time in their NFL careers #TENvsHOU pic.twitter.com/y72hqA0Ac9 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2018

6:21 p.m. - Jadeveon Clowney needs one sack to tie Antonio Smith for the fourth-most career sacks in Texans history.

#Texans DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney needs 1.0 sack to tie Antonio Smith (27.5) for the fourth-most career sacks in franchise history #TENvsHOU pic.twitter.com/Dm8acbaEdw — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2018

6:20 p.m. - J.J. Watt gets in some pregame catch with fans inside the stadium.

Look at this grab by @JJWatt! Won’t show up in the boxscore, but NICE nonetheless #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/zhQpzYoOTu — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 27, 2018

6:05 p.m. - Christian Covington shares a sweet moment with a fan before the game.

5:07 p.m. - Some fans are sporting their own homemade "RCM" patches on Texans gear to honor the late Bob McNair.

100% was about to do a walk-and-talk with wild fans and @KHOUSergioSoto spotted these beautiful homemade patches with the initials of @HoustonTexans owner Bob McNair. So seconds before we went LIVE on #khou11, we pivoted over to this group! pic.twitter.com/LafGZKZfKm — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 26, 2018

5 p.m. - The Deep Steel Thunder drumline is getting tailgaters ready for Monday night's game.

GET LOUD:::: The #DeepSteelThunder are helping to rev up @HoustonTexans fans ahead of tonight’s prime time game. We’re celebrating the life of #BobMcNair, hoping the team continues its winning streak and reminiscing about the days of the #Oilers as we face the #Titans. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QYOsK2AY9o — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 26, 2018

