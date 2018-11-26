HOUSTON - The Houston Texans picked up their 8th-straight win Monday night with a 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
The Texans are now 8-3. The Titans fall to 5-6.
It was an emotional evening as the team honored owner Bob McNair, who died Friday at age 81.
The Texans wore stickers with the initials "RCM" on their helmets to honor McNair.
The same "RCM" logo was also painted on the field.
Coaches and staff wore red ribbons "as a symbol of Mr. McNair's courageous spirit and to celebrate his legacy."
4TH QUARTER
8 STRAIGHT! The Texans pick up their 8th-consecutive win this season.
The Houston defense is on fire tonight with six sacks and counting.
8:20 left - Deshaun Watson finds Demaryius Thomas again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown. Houston extends its lead to 34-17 over Tennessee.
12:23 left - The Texans get a big defensive stop on third down thanks to a J.J. Watt sack.
3RD QUARTER
DeAndre Hopkins now has more than 1,000 yards on the season. Going into the 4th quarter, he has five receptions for 74 yards tonight.
0:22 left - Marcus Mariota finds a wide-open Corey Davis for the 48-yard touchdown. Texans still lead 27-17.
4:59 left - Christian Covington with another sack! He has 2.5 so far tonight.
8:53 left - A Texans field goal keeps the Texans rolling. Houston leads Tennessee 27-10.
2ND QUARTER
1:03 left - J.J. Watt records a tackle for loss on third down.
1:14 left - Christian Covington with another sack!
6:03 left - Christian Covington comes up with the sack of Marcus Mariota on third down.
9:36 left - Lamar Miller goes 97 yards for a touchdown! Houston extends its lead to 21-10 over Tennessee.
9:42 left - The Texans stuff Luke Stocker for no gain on fourth down at the 3-yard line.
14:53 left - Deshaun Watson runs 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. The Texans take the lead 14-10.
1ST QUARTER
5:21 left - Deshaun Watson hits Demaryius Thomas for a 12-yard touchdown. Texans get on the board, still trail 10-7.
9:31 left - Marcus Mariota finds Jonnu Smith who runs the ball 61 yards up the middle of the field for a touchdown. Ryan Succop makes the extra point. Titans lead the Texans 10-0.
11:50 left - Titans get on the board first with Ryan Succop's 31-yard field goal. They lead 3-0 a little more than 3 minutes into the first quarter.
PREGAME
7:13 p.m. - The Texas A&M Singing Cadets perform "Amazing Grace" to honor the life and legacy of Bob McNair on the field before the game.
6:54 p.m. - Two of Houston's all-time best receivers -- Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins share a huge on the field before the game.
6:42 p.m. - Tonight's game features a sibling rivalry! Texans tight ends coach Tim Kelly and Titans tackle Dennis Kelly will face off for the seventh time in their NFL careers.
6:21 p.m. - Jadeveon Clowney needs one sack to tie Antonio Smith for the fourth-most career sacks in Texans history.
6:20 p.m. - J.J. Watt gets in some pregame catch with fans inside the stadium.
6:05 p.m. - Christian Covington shares a sweet moment with a fan before the game.
5:07 p.m. - Some fans are sporting their own homemade "RCM" patches on Texans gear to honor the late Bob McNair.
5 p.m. - The Deep Steel Thunder drumline is getting tailgaters ready for Monday night's game.