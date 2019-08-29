Editor's note: The above video is from August 2018.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt on Thursday released the two-year update on the recovery funds he helped raise after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area.

J.J. started the fund back in 2017 with the goal of raising $200,000. It ended up bringing in more than $40 million with donations from around the world.

The Justin J. Watt Foundation says the public's generous donations have helped in the cleanup and repair of over 1,183 homes and 971 childcare centers serving more than 108,731 children.

The fund has also served 239 million meals to those impacted by Harvey, according to the foundation.

Other highlights include the distribution of medicines to uninsured patients and mental health serves provided to thousands.

"None of this would be possible without your generosity. Thank you for continuing to shine light on the beauty of the human spirit. #HoustonStrong," Watt tweeted.

In February, J.J. took exception to one Twitter user who questioned the whereabouts of the Harvey funds. The follower's comments were made under a post about the passing of his great-grandmother.

J.J.'s foundation has been very transparent as to how the funds are being used, naming the specific organizations receiving the money.

"While I understand the total recovery from Hurricane Harvey could require upwards of $200 billion, and this $37 million will not be able to help every single person as I so badly wish it could, I have made it my mission to ensure this money makes as large of an impact as possible," Watt stated in 2017 as donors continued to contribute.

