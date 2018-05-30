HOUSTON - Paging “Doctor” J.J. Watt!

The Houston Texans star received an honorary doctorate degree and addressed the School of Medicine graduates during Tuesday’s Baylor College of Medicine commencement ceremony.

“This is my challenge to you. Help bring out the inherent good in everyone around you.” @bcmhouston honorary degree recipient @JJWatt addresses graduates at commencement. pic.twitter.com/AQiiEOQXFj — BCM Media Relations (@BCMHouston_News) May 30, 2018

Watt later tweeted he was “humbled and honored” to receive his honorary degree in Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine. He joked, asking if “M.D.” could be added to his jersey.

I’ve had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor. I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey pic.twitter.com/7TyNKrvhh7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2018

The degree is awarded to individuals “who have provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large.”

The school applauded Watt’s charity work, his relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey and the awards he has received for his off-the-field contributions.

