HOUSTON — J.J. Watt is at it again.

This time the Houston Texans star is giving away a chance to win $100,000 and a brand-new Ford Raptor, all while helping children.

The winner will get to:

Meet J.J. Watt in Houston

Score $100,000 to put toward a house down payment or help pay off your mortgage.

Win a brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor

If the winner isn't local, they'll be flown to Houston and put up in a four-star hotel with a friend.

Flights and hotel for the winner and a guest, plus the truck’s sales tax and shipping costs, are all included.

You can donate anywhere from $10 (100 chances to win) to $5,000 (50,000 chance to win). You do not have to donate to enter, but it helps increase your chances of winning.

The donations go towards The Justin J. Watt Foundation whose mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children to get them involved in athletics.

Good luck!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM