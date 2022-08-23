'We're really heartbroken': From players to politicians, tributes pour in for former Texans president Jamey Rootes

Rootes is being remembered for his leadership in the sports world and as a mover and shaker in the community who made a lasting impression on all who met him.

HOUSTON — The news of the passing of longtime Texans president Jamey Rootes has sent shockwaves throughout the sports world and beyond. His wife Melissa said he passed away Sunday after a battle with mental health issues.

Rootes is being remembered for his leadership in the sports world and as a mover and shaker in the community who made a lasting impression on all who met him. He was also a best-selling author, public speaker and mentor.

"Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work," Melissa Rootes said in a statement Monday night.

Rootes, who was 55, spent more than two decades with the Texans before leaving in February of 2021 and is credited with much of the team's success off the field.

"It's a sad day for us here. We're really heartbroken," Texans CEO Cal McNair said Tuesday morning. "He'll be missed by the Texans family, he'll be missed by the Houston community."

"It's obviously a tough situation, completely unexpected, very very sad," Current Texans president Greg Grissom said. "We’re holding each other up as Texans teammates, holding each other up and doing the best we can.”

Current and former Texans players are among those paying tribute to Rootes.

So sad to hear the news about Jamey Rootes. Was a great man and was always positive around the building. Prayers for his family 🙏🏾 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) August 23, 2022

My God. RIP Mr. Rootes and God be with the Rootes family during this time. https://t.co/4lHQu9000C — Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) August 23, 2022

Rootes briefly served as president of the Houston Dynamo but stepped down last July for "personal reasons." Rootes is credited for working behind the scenes to help make Houston a World Cup city.

We’ve lost a legend in Jamey Rootes. A true gentleman. A special friend. A consummate professional. An admired leader. A major contributor to our community. So sad and heartbreaking. Prayers to his wife Melissa and his children during this difficult time. — Chris Canetti (@ChrisCanetti) August 23, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jamey Rootes, a visionary sports leader and former @HoustonTexans President & CEO. We express our heartfelt sympathies with his family at this time. A true pioneer of soccer in Houston who will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/dlhAlumb4B — Houston 2026 WorldCup (@Hou2026WorldCup) August 23, 2022

Rootes also taught at the University of Houston and Sam Houston State. He had just joined the staff at Rice University's Department of Sports Management a few days before his death.

Remembering Jamey Rootes, head of Rice’s Hutchinson Leadership Initiative in Sport Analytics: https://t.co/yCVZEOUS6W @RiceSmgt @RiceSocSci — Rice University News (@RiceUNews) August 23, 2022

Many who knew Rootes took to Twitter to pay tribute.

When I came to the Astros in 2013, Jamey Rootes was one of the first people to welcome me. His “can do” attitude was infectious. He loved Houston and worked hard to promote the city. I valued his opinion and he pushed me to be better. Prayers for Melissa and his family. — Reid Ryan (@robertreidryan) August 23, 2022

I was deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes.



He worked for the Texans for two decades and was an outstanding member of the Houston community.



Heidi & I are lifting up the Rootes family in prayer.https://t.co/N759MgLwHd — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 23, 2022

Jamey will undoubtedly be missed by many who knew him and knew his absolute joy in being associated with the Texans as evidenced by his words and deeds. The Community will miss his positive attitude. Our deepest sympathy to his wife Melissa and their two wonderful children. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) August 23, 2022

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo family is extremely heartbroken to hear of the passing of former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes. pic.twitter.com/IqVXz9yMm8 — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) August 23, 2022

All of us who knew Jamey are thankful to have enjoyed his friendship and will miss him greatly. https://t.co/LzhzZbmGgv — Greater Houston Partnership (@GHPartnership) August 23, 2022

My best memories of Jamey Rootes have nothing to do with football or the Texans. He was a fine person whose love for his family shined.

I will miss him. We all will, even if you never met him.

His legacy and impact is as strong as anyone in the organization. RIP, my friend. — John P. Lopez (@LopezOnSports) August 23, 2022

I am terribly saddened upon learning about the death of former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes. Jamey was such a great person to be around. He always have time for anyone who asked, no matter how busy he was. I for one was honored to have known him. https://t.co/fyL99UXajq pic.twitter.com/K90RLL6nBk — Brett Coomer (@coomerchron) August 23, 2022

Jamey Rootes was a true leader in the Houston sports community. From the Texans to his work with soccer and bowl games, Jamey elevated this city and made an impact on every person he came in contact with. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zLWT9Lb26z — Professional Sports Partners (@PSPSportsMktg) August 23, 2022

Literally in tears hearing the news about Jamey. His infectious smile and upbeat demeanor were contagious! It was more than just being the president, he was a friend to all! #RestInPeace #Texans pic.twitter.com/Og4vIECMWd — Debbie the Texan (@debbiethetexan) August 23, 2022

