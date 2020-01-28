HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 12.

Bill O'Brien will now officially wear two caps for the Houston Texans: General manager and head coach.

O'Brien had served as general manager since Brian Gaines was fired last summer but now the title is official.

Jack Easterby was also promoted to Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair made the announcement in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” said McNair. “I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group. I am proud that we provided our fans with many thrilling victories at home, including a playoff win, and we delivered another double-digit win season. Our fans deserve that, but now it is time for the organization to get back to work toward our pursuit of a world championship for the city of Houston.

In their first season together, O’Brien and Easterby led the Texans to a 10-win season and the team’s second-consecutive AFC South title. Houston defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round and advanced to the Divisional Round for the fourth time in team history."

Ian Rapoport with NFL.com said Romeo Crennel will stay with the Texans in a "key role on defense," according to sources.

