Houston rapper and sports fan Paul Wall can't contain enthusiasm for Texans' first win

Wall didn't hold back in his praise for the Texans and their first win of the season.

HOUSTON — Houston sports fans were excited about the first win of the season for the Texans Sunday, but it’s possible no one was more pumped than Houston rapper and sports fan Paul Wall.

Shortly after DeMeco Ryans, CJ Stroud, Tank Dell, Will Anderson Jr. and the young Texans knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, Wall -- who's not shy about his Houston fandom -- took to social media to share his excitement.

And the Texans noticed.

In the video, Wall shouted out Dell, a rookie from the University of Houston, while tagging Dell, Stroud and the team.

Wall also posted a slightly more subdued version on TikTok, congratulating Ryans on his first win as a head coach and Stroud on his first win in the regular season. He also had sound advice to fantasy players everywhere about Dell.

‘Y’all better put Tank Dell on your fantasy team because my boy is showing out!” Wall said.

@paulwallbaby713 Congrats to coach Ryans on his 1st win as a headcoach @Houston Texans @Tank Dell ♬ original sound - paulwallbaby

Wall also gave props to Anderson Jr. on his blocked field goal.

For the game, Stroud was 20 of 30 with two touchdown passes. He also set an NFL record for pass attempts without an interception in any player's first three NFL games. Dell caught one of those TDs and had a total of 145 yards receiving.

Making his mark ✍️ pic.twitter.com/CdNxtPtxcJ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

Of course, Wall is no stranger to the Houston sports scene. He was there for the Astros, too, and was pumped after their World Series win, telling Houston jeweler Johnny Dang that he’s coming with the Astros players to get their custom grillz!

With the future looking up for Houston’s football team, we can look forward to more videos and excitement from Wall.