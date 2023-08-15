Bun B's Trill Burgers partners with the Texans to serve fans this season

Fans can score Bun B's signature smashburgers at four sections inside NRG Stadium for the entire NFL season.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Texans fans, rejoice! Houston's favorite smashburger is coming to NRG Stadium this season.

Trill Burgers will be served at four concession stands across the stadium on game days throughout the 2023 NFL Season. The stands will serve Bun B's award-winning OG Burger, and Vegan OG Burger, along with seasoned fries and drinks.

Editor's note: The main video in this story is from June 2023 when Mike Tyson visited the restaurant.

Sections 115, 135, 520, and 548 will be the home to Trill Burgers, with Section 135 using a self-checkout system. Section 548 will feature an AI-powered ordering process with the hopes of getting fans back in their seats in record time. Luxury suites at the stadium will also have Trill Burger packages available for order.

Bun B recently warned Trill Burgers customers that scammers were targeting food delivery apps by impersonating the chain. He said customers were showing up to the Montrose location looking to pick up their to-go orders, but were told Trill Burgers isn't affiliated with Grubhub, Doordash or any other service.

"You are being scammed," Bun B said. "We're working with these apps right now to try to get these things taken down. But in the meantime, we're trying to let the public know that Trill Burgers are not available on any food apps whatsoever."

The restaurant also teased online ordering coming in the future in their Instagram post.